Global Rheology Modifiers Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019

Rheology modifiers, commonly referred to as thickeners or viscosifiers, are ever-present in most products to provide specific functionality to the product. Rheological modifiers are the key components in paints & coatings as they reduce dripping and spattering of fluid during roller or brush application. It provides high viscosity at low shear rates that is useful during drilling high-angle and horizontal wells and it also prevents sag and settling of weighting material. Rheology modifiers prevent sedimentation of pigments within a formulation and ensure consistency and durability of the fluid.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of Rheology Modifiers in the international market, the current demand for Rheology Modifiers product is relatively high in the mature market, such as EU and US.

In 2014, the global production of the Rheology Modifiers reaches over 398.15K MT; the growth rate is around 4.3% during the last five years. And we estimate the growth rate will be stable in the following years.

Rheology Modifiers is mainly produced by BYK, Basf Se , DOW, Lubrizol, Arkema, etc.

Although sales of Rheology Modifiers brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into theRheology Modifiers field hastily.

The global Rheology Modifiers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rheology Modifiers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rheology Modifiers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BYK Additives & Instruments

Basf Se

DOW

Lubrizol Corporation

Arkema

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Evonik

Ashland Inc.

Elementis Plc

Air Products And Chemicals, Inc.

Croda International Plc

Huaxia Chemicals

Kusumoto

Wanhua

San Nopco Ltd

Qinghong

Kito

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Rheology Modifiers

Inorganic Rheology Modifiers

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Adhesives & Sealants

Construction

Oil & Gas

