Global Rotary Hammer Drill Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

Rotary hammers,also know as Rotary hammer drill ,are just one of the many types of hammers available today. Another is the hammer drill. A rotary hammer creates its pounding action with a piston driven by a crankshaft .The piston rides in a cylinder and creates air pressure when driven forward, and it’s the air pressure that actually drives the hammer mechanism. Rotary hammers provide a lot more impact energy than hammer drills.

At present, the rotary hammer drill industry is generally at a more advanced level in the foreign industrial developed countries, the world’s large production are mainly concentrated in Asia. Many power tools manufacturer have factory in Asia,especially in taiwan and china.China also is the largest power tools export country at now.As a traditional manufacture industry, rotary hammer drill didn’t need high technology and asia area have labor advantage.

With the effect of financial crisis and European debt crisis, it has strong impact on global real estate market which is the largest consumption industry of rotary hammer.

BOSCH, Stanley Black & Decker, METABO captured the top three revenue share spots in the rotary hammer drill market in 2015. BOSCH dominated with 22.3 percent production share, followed by Stanley Black & Decker with18.1 percent production share and METABO with13.54 percent production share.In 2015, the total installed Plant Growth Chamber capacity is estimated at 3434 K unit per annum.

Demand is driven by the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although Rotary Hammer Drill brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Metabo

Hilti

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd(TTI)

Makita

TOYA S.A.

Wurth

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corded Rotary Hammer Drill

Cordless Rotary Hammer Drill

Segment by Application

Construction industry

Decoration industry

Household application

