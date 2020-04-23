In this report, the Global Rubber Latex Thread Depth Research 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rubber Latex Thread Depth Research 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rubber latex thread, sometimes called rubber thread, is obtained from the rubber tree, are widely used in daily life product.

They are extremely valuable, because each rubber tree produces only 30 ml of latex juice per day.

Latex has wide range of uses, for example elastic fabric used in everyday life, such as various elastic, tight underwear, swimwear, socks, gloves, mouth, belts, lingerie straps and so on.

First, the rubber latex thread industry concentration is relatively high; the giants are distributed in Malaysia, India, Thailand and China, and high-end products mainly from Malaysia and Thailand. In 2014, Malaysia is the largest producer with 35% percent, and Thailand is second with 28%. Malaysia and Thailand have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Rubberflex, Heveafil, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation, Thai Filatex Public Company and H.V.Fila. India is an emerging producer, with 10.7% percent. China started to produce rubber latex thread since 2009, and the manufactures focus in Guangdong, Hainan and Anhui province.

Second, almost all the companies which produce this product close to the raw material market. To reduce the raw material price risk, some manufacture are acquiring rubber tree plantation, like Fujian Sanxin, though it is now stop production of this product in 2015.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent is relatively high, because the key producers are mainly distributed in East and South Asia, but the consumption comes from global.

Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Rubber Latex Thread market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rubber Latex Thread volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rubber Latex Thread market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ordinary type (20#-51#)

Medium thin type(52#-80#)

Thin type(Exceed 80#)

Segment by Application

Food industry

Textile and clothing field

Industry field

other

