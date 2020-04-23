In this report, the Global Sodium Dithionite Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Dithionite Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sodium Dithionite (also known as Sodium Hydrosulfite) is a product synthesized by sodium formate process using sodium formate and sulfur dioxide as raw material, which can be applied to textile printing and dyeing, bleaching of pulp and printing, food bleaching, pharmaceutical and chemical fields.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Guangdong Zhongcheng

Yantai Jinhe

Hubei Yihua

BASF Canada

Huidelong

Shandong Shuangqiao

Transpek-Silox

Wuxi Dongtai

Zhe Jiang Jiacheng

Kingboard

Anhui Chlor-Alkali

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Technical Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Textile industry

Paper industry

Mineral industry

Food and kaolin clay industries

Others

