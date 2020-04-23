In this report, the Global Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sodium hydrosulfite (also known as sodium dithionite) is a white crystalline powder with a weak sulfurous odor. It is a crystalline salt Na2S2O4 made by reduction (as of sodium bisulfite or sulfur dioxide with zinc) and used as a reducing agent especially in dyeing, printing, and stripping textiles and as a bleaching agent; sodium dithionite —not used systematically.

First, the sodium hydrosulfite industry concentration is high; there are only more than a dozen manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from China and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF, has perfect products. As to China, Zhongcheng Chemical has become a global leader. In India, it is Transpek-Silox that leads the technology development. What’s more, in China, the manufacturers focus in Zhejiang, Shandong and Hubei province.

Second, after 2011, global production and capacity substantially unchanged, the price decreases year by year, the product value rises slightly.

Third, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. However, due to environmental pressures and demand, companies are facing a lot of cuts, such as Hubei Yihua Group, was ordered to stop production due to pollution, but there are several new expansions of the projects into production in the future.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments. China and Germany become the most important export country, and North America imports mainly sodium hydrosulfite.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. In addition the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer and improve technology, energy conservation. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Sodium Hydrosulfite will increase.

The global Sodium Hydrosulfite market is valued at 370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sodium Hydrosulfite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Hydrosulfite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

