In this report, the Global Sodium Sulfide Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Sulfide Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sodium sulfide is a yellow, solid flake with a sulfurous (rotten egg) smell. It is the name used to refer to the chemical compound Na2S but more commonly its hydrate Na2S.9H2O. Both are colorless water-soluble salts that give strongly alkaline solutions. It is usually obtained by heating sodium sulfate with coal or hydrogen. Sodium sulfide may be used in the making of colors and dyes. It can also be used in the manufacture of other chemicals, metals or in mining (ore processing) and in waste water, soil and process sludge treatment.

In the recent years, sodium sulfide capacity showed a trend of steady growth. At present, China, Europe and USA are the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the leading producer of sodium sulfide in the world, responsible for 55.95% production market share of world and the USA is second after China, estimated to account for about 14.50% production share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sodium sulfide are concentrated in Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, Nafine Chemical Industry, Shenhong Chemical and Longfu Group in the world.

The raw material of sodium sulfide is from mirabilite, China holds the world’s largest mirabilite reserves and has been focusing on expanding production capacities of sodium sulfide in order to meet the global demand.

Due to reasons such as environmental protection, sodium sulfide manufacturer with environmental problems meets increase pressure, and this is also reflected in the gross margin.

The product is widely used in many industries, fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will have an impact on the production cost of sodium sulfide industry. In addition, the price of sodium sulfide is also affected by the global economy influence.

The global 2016 sodium sulfide production will reach 1293.5 K MT from 1075.8 K MT in 2012.

Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market, because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the sodium sulfide industry will be promoted in coming years. Therefore, we recommend you enter into the field if you have fixed downstream customers.

The global Sodium Sulfide market is valued at 770 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sodium Sulfide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Sulfide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

