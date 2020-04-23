Global Steel Powder Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Steel Powder Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Powder Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Steel Powders include stainless steel powder, alloy steel powder, and general steel powder. Steel Powders are widely used in machinery, aerospace, chemical industry, powder metallurgy, magnetic materials, and others.
Steel powder has two major types, such as atomized powder and reduced powder. Due to the good coactivity, high purity and high compressibility of atomized powder, it will have a huge market potential. Steel powder is widely used in automobile, machinery, chemical industry, magnetic materials and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for steel powder will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of steel powder is expected to continue during the remaining years of the next five years. Iron powder industry will usher in a stable growth space.
The major raw material for steel powder is steel ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. The production is mainly concentrated in China and Australia. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of steel powder industry.
The global Steel Powder market is valued at 4170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Steel Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Höganäs
GKN (Hoeganaes)
Rio Tinto
JFE Steel Corporation
KOBELCO
Metal Powder Products
Sandvik
Pellets
Daido Steel
AMETEK
Carpenter Technology
Pometon Powder
NANOSTEEL
Laiwu Iron&Steel Group
Jiande Yitong
Wuhan Iron&Steel Group
Ma Steel
Haining Feida
CNPC Powder Material
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Atomization
Reduction
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile
Machinery
Aerospace
Chemical Industry
Others
