In this report, the Global Steel Powder Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Powder Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-steel-powder-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019



Steel Powders include stainless steel powder, alloy steel powder, and general steel powder. Steel Powders are widely used in machinery, aerospace, chemical industry, powder metallurgy, magnetic materials, and others.

Steel powder has two major types, such as atomized powder and reduced powder. Due to the good coactivity, high purity and high compressibility of atomized powder, it will have a huge market potential. Steel powder is widely used in automobile, machinery, chemical industry, magnetic materials and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for steel powder will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of steel powder is expected to continue during the remaining years of the next five years. Iron powder industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The major raw material for steel powder is steel ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. The production is mainly concentrated in China and Australia. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of steel powder industry.

The global Steel Powder market is valued at 4170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Höganäs

GKN (Hoeganaes)

Rio Tinto

JFE Steel Corporation

KOBELCO

Metal Powder Products

Sandvik

Pellets

Daido Steel

AMETEK

Carpenter Technology

Pometon Powder

NANOSTEEL

Laiwu Iron&Steel Group

Jiande Yitong

Wuhan Iron&Steel Group

Ma Steel

Haining Feida

CNPC Powder Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Atomization

Reduction

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile

Machinery

Aerospace

Chemical Industry

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-steel-powder-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com