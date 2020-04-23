In this report, the Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-syndiotactic-polystyrene-regional-outlook-2019



Syndiotactic Polystyrene (or Syndiotactic Polystyrene, SPS) is a kind of crystal polystyrene engineering plastic which is different from normal polystyrene’s in spatial structure. The structure of the product is regularly alternately spaced and it makes its properties different from normal polystyrene especially the resistance of heat and drug. Syndiotactic Polystyrene provides a good balance and competes well against other materials in a wide variety of applications.

The Global Production Scale of Syndiotactic Polystyrene is small. Idemitsu Kosan and LG Chem are the only two manufacturers of pure Syndiotactic Polystyrene in the world now.

The Syndiotactic Polystyrene is used by adding other materials such as glass fiber to enhance its property. Both Idemitsu and LG Chem supply SPS compound in the world. Idemitsu has SPS compounds plants in Japan, China, the US and Germany and supplies the product with the brand name XAREC. LG Chem has SPS compound plant in South Korea. LG Chem supplies the products with the brand name LUSEP.

Idemitsu is the first company in the world to launch commercial production of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene and now Idemitsu is the world leader of the product in the world.

The entrance barrier of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene industry is the technology hurdle in the production of metallocene catalysts. Idemitsu, Dow Chemical and LG Chem are the few companies who have the technology of the production and application of the metallocene catalysts for the polymerization of Syndiotactic Polystyrene.

Global production of Syndiotactic Polystyrene is 8.92 K MT in 2015. Due to technical limitations, the development in Syndiotactic Polystyrene industry is slowly. In the future, we guess that the production will increase to 9.08 K MT by 2021.

The global Syndiotactic Polystyrene market is valued at 55 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 56 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Syndiotactic Polystyrene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Syndiotactic Polystyrene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Styrolution

Sinopec

CNPC

FCFC

Lyondellbasell

Chevron Phillips

Ineos

Dow

Sabic

Cosmer

Shell

Idemitsu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LG Chem product

Idemitsu Kosan product

Segment by Application

Automotive

Membrane

Food and Medical container

Electronic components

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-syndiotactic-polystyrene-regional-outlook-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com