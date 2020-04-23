In this report, the Global Thiophene Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thiophene Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thiophene is a heterocyclic compound with the formula C4H4S, and it is widely used as building blocks in many agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals as well as materials science.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Thiophene will maintain more than 2% annual growth rate. Industry is mainly concentrated in Europe, USA, Japan and China.

At present, Chinese domestic enterprise technology is developing fast, and these companies mainly supply the local market.

Short-acting contraceptive occupied the largest market share of the Thiophene market, and the Long-acting contraceptive is the second.

Average industry gross margin is between 10% and 17%, that is to say, Thiophene Project is a good investment choice. However, disadvantage factors and threat such as serious competition in Thiophene Industry should be considered.

The global Thiophene market is valued at 35 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 39 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thiophene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thiophene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PCAS

SKC

Fisher-Scientific

Hongyuan Pharmaceutical

Dongsheng Chemical

Sincere Chemicals

Yuanli Science and Technology

Jinan Fufang Chemical

Yifeng Huagong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

≥99.5%

< 99.5%

Segment by Application

Medicine Industry

Pesticide Industry

Others

