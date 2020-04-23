In this report, the Global Urea Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Urea Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Urea, also known as carbamide, is an organic compound with chemical formula CO(NH2)2. This amide has two –NH2 groups joined by a carbonyl (C=O) functional group.

Urea serves an important role in the metabolism of nitrogen-containing compounds by animals and is the main nitrogen-containing substance in the urine of mammals. It is a colorless, odorless solid, highly soluble in water, and practically non-toxic (LD50 is 15 g/kg for rats). Dissolved in water, it is neither acidic nor alkaline. The body uses it in many processes, most notably nitrogen excretion. The liver forms it by combining two ammonia molecules (NH3) with a carbon dioxide (CO2) molecule in the urea cycle. Urea is widely used in fertilizers as a source of nitrogen and is an important raw material for the chemical industry.

This report focuses on Urea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Urea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

QAFCO

Yara

KOCH

SABIC

OCI

CF Industries

Agrium Inc.

EuroChem

Group DF

PotashCorp

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

CNPC

Rui Xing Group

Luxi Chemical Group

Huajin Chemical Industries

Hualu-hengsheng

Sichuan Lutianhua

Lanhua Sci-tech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Granular urea

Small particles of urea

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Industry

Others

