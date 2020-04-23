In this report, the Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) describes a system in which plug-in electric vehicles, such as electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), communicate with the power grid to sell demand response services by either delivering electricity into the grid or by throttling their charging rate.

Large-scale electric vehicle ordered charging can optimize power system operation, reduce peak loads, thus improving the operation safety and economy of power system. Compared with the traditional fuel vehicles, electric vehicles can greatly reduce primary energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Many countries have set objectives to expand the EV market in the coming decades, and each has taken a different approach to the policy enablers that they hope will help stimulate the market in the near term. Their motivations are similar: to improve air quality in vehicle-dense urban areas, to reduce transportation sector emissions of GHGs, and to achieve greater energy independence by reducing foreign oil imports.

Shortcomings in vehicle uptake have been feared by many to be the result of driver anxiety about vehicle range. Frequently, policy proposals to solve vehicle range issues call for networks of high capacity charging stations. In theory, giving drivers the ability to charge vehicles on-the-go could reduce range anxiety and mimic the refueling infrastructure to which drivers of gasoline-powered cars have become accustomed.

The costs of driver adaptation underlie the challenge of stimulating EV market growth. Within the technical constraints of today’s vehicles, there is no way to meet all drivers’ vehicle range requirements for all trips. Drivers may be willing to find alternate modes of transportation, such as public transit or car rentals, if they are sufficiently compensated for the inconvenience. The question is: what is the required compensation, and where in the economic equation can it be captured?

