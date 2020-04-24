In this report, the Global Insect Growth Regulators Market Research Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Insect Growth Regulators Market Research Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-insect-growth-regulators-market-research-report-2018



This report studies the global Insect Growth Regulators market status and forecast, categorizes the global Insect Growth Regulators market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

An insect growth regulator (IGR) is a substance (chemical) that inhibits the life cycle of an insect. IGRs are typically used as insecticides to control populations of harmful insect pests such as cockroaches and fleas.

On the basis of type, the market was led by chitin synthesis inhibitors followed by juvenile hormone analogs & mimics in 2017. The chitin synthesis inhibitor compound restricts the growth of chitin which is responsible for growth of the exoskeleton among targeted insects. Chitin synthesis inhibitors are widely used, as they are able to control fleas that live on pets and cattle. These are also used to control fungal species apart from insects. Their wide application has led chitin synthesis inhibitors to be the market leader by type.

The agricultural segment had the largest market share in 2017. The use of insect growth regulators on field crops is widespread, and at present many chitin synthesis inhibitors have the ability to control pests in agricultural crops such as tomato, pigeon pea, sorghum, and other crops of high value. In many countries, insects such as locusts and grasshoppers are considered to be major pests causing significant damage in many field crops.

The global Insect Growth Regulators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bayer

Dow Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta

Adama Agricultural

Nufarm

Platform Specialty Products

Central Garden & Pets

Valent

Russell IPM

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chitin synthesis inhibitors

Juvenile hormone analogs & mimics

Anti-juvenile hormone agents

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agricultural

Livestock pests

Commercial pest control

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Insect Growth Regulators capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Insect Growth Regulators manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insect Growth Regulators are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Insect Growth Regulators Manufacturers

Insect Growth Regulators Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Insect Growth Regulators Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Insect Growth Regulators market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-insect-growth-regulators-market-research-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com