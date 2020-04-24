Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Market Research Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Market Research Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market status and forecast, categorizes the global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market, molecular sieves are crystalline, highly porous materials, which belong to the class of aluminosilicates and are available in the form of beads, pellets and powder. These crystals are characterised by a three-dimensional pore system, with pores of precisely defined diameter. The corresponding crystallographic structure is formed by tetrahedras of (AlO4) and (SiO4).
Molecular sieve adsorbent are crystalline, highly porous materials, which belong to the class of aluminosilicates and are available in the form of beads, pellets and powder. These crystals are characterised by a three-dimensional pore system, with pores of precisely defined diameter. The corresponding crystallographic structure is formed by tetrahedras of (AlO4) and (SiO4). Molecular sieves adsorbent is widely used in industrial applications, such as air separation, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, etc.
The production of molecular sieve adsorbent is estimated from 229557 MT in 2012 to 305928 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 7.44%. In 2016, the global zeolite molecular sieve market is led by EU. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of zeolite molecular sieve are fragmented. The top players cover UOP (Honeywell), CECA (Arkema), Tosoh Corporation, Grace and Zeochem AG etc., which are playing important roles in global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market. UOP (Honeywell) is the world leader, holding 24.30% production market share in 2016.
Molecular sieve adsorbent downstream is widely, the major fields are petroleum refining and air separation, etc. In recent years, petroleum refining industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for petroleum refining is expected to drive the demand of the zeolite molecular sieve market. EU and Asia are driven regions, the demand for zeolite molecular sieve is high in these areas. For demand market of molecular sieve adsorbent, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market.
The global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market is valued at 1010 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
UOP (Honeywell)
CECA (Arkema)
Tosoh Corporation
Grace
Zeochem AG
CWK
KNT Group
Zeolites & Allied Products
Haixin Chemical
Shanghai Hengye
Fulong New Materials
Pingxiang Xintao
Zhengzhou Snow
Luoyang Jianlong Chemical
Henan Huanyu Molecular Sieve
Shanghai Jiu-Zhou Chemical
Anhui Mingmei Minchem
Shanghai Zeolite Molecular Sieve
Zhongbao Molecular Sieve
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
3A
4A
5A
Type X
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Air Separation
Petroleum Refining
Petrochemicals
Refrigerants
Natural Gas
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Molecular Sieve Adsorbents manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Molecular Sieve Adsorbents are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Manufacturers
Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
