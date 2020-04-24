Global PVC Modifier Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global PVC Modifier Sales Market Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PVC Modifier Sales Market Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global PVC Modifier market status and forecast, categorizes the global PVC Modifier market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
PVC is a kind of important of plastics in the world. Generally speaking, original PVC resin is with poor fluidity, poor impact strength, poor weather resistance, decomposed easily when they are heated and other disadvantages. These disadvantages are limiting the application of PVC resin. Therefore, it is necessary that to add various PVC modifiers to modify the properties of PVC resin, for making PVC resin can process easily and can be used for lots of fields. At present ACR (acrylic based polymer), MBS (Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene), CPE (Chlorinated Polyethylene) are the major PVC modifiers in the market.
China is the largest manufacturing base of PVC modifier presently, which held about 30.85% production marker share in 2015. Since China is the largest consumer of PVC resin, at the same time the country has become the largest consumer of PVC modifier as well, with consumption of 336K MT in 2015.
PVC resin is one of the most widely used general resins currently. Considering this, PVC modifier insiders are still optimistic on the market, estimating that demand of the PVC modifier will continue to increase in the next 6 years and will reach to 2261.0K MT in 2022. As for the consumption area, India will impact the PVC modifier market as the country is experiencing fastest growth in construction materials, which indicates great market potential for the PVC modifier, the consumption of PVC modifier will increase to 414.8K MT.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
ACR (acrylic based polymer)
MBS (Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene)
CPE (Chlorinated Polyethylene)
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Pipes & fittings
Film & sheet
Siding & trim
Injection molding
Windows & doors
Fence, deck & rail
Others
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PVC Modifier are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
