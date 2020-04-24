Global Saponin Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Saponin Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Saponin Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Saponin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Saponin market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Saponins are a class of chemical compounds found in particular abundance in various plant species. More specifically, they are amphipathic glycosides grouped phenomenologically by the soap-like foaming they produce when shaken in aqueous solutions, and structurally by having one or more hydrophilic glycoside moieties combined with a lipophilic triterpene derivative
Saponin industry has low technology barrier and is mainly concentrated in China. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world saponin industry. The main players are Laozhiqing Group, Yongxin Youxiang, Tianmao, Hubei Jusheng Technology and Weihe Pharma. The global production of saponin increases to 14695.5 MT in 2016 from 13331.3 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 1.97%. Global saponin capacity utilization rate remained at around 54.26% in 2016.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Saponin market is valued at 950 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Laozhiqing Group
Yongxin Youxiang
Tianmao
Hubei Jusheng Technology
Weihe Pharma
Yunan Notoginseng
KPC Pharmaceuticals
Yunnan Baiyao Group
Zhongheng Group
Hongjiu Biotech
Jilin Changqing Ginseng
SKBioland
Indena
Fusong Nature
Jike Biotech Group
Fuji Oil Group
Fanzhi Group
Sabinsa
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Theasaponins
Diosgenin
Notoginsenoside
Ginsenoside
Soyasaponin
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverage
Agricultural Application
Daily Chemicals
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Saponin capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Saponin manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Saponin are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Saponin Manufacturers
Saponin Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Saponin Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Saponin market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
