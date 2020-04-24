In this report, the Global Solvent Recycling Sales Market Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solvent Recycling Sales Market Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-solvent-recycling-sales-market-report-2018



This report studies the global Solvent Recycling market status and forecast, categorizes the global Solvent Recycling market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Solvent recycling is the process of taking used, dirty solvents and cleaning them until the solvent is returned to its pure form or to any acceptable specification. Used solvents are placed in a solvent recycler and â€œput through a process that fractionates and distills them from the chemicals that made them dirty â€” those introduced to create a reaction with the solvent.â€ Aside from the positive environmental impact from solvent recycling, a key benefit is cost reduction. Companies donâ€™t need to buy the same amount of solvent, because it can be recycled, and disposal fees are greatly reduced with less of the dirty solvent discarded. This can be true for any segment of industry that uses solvents, including laboratories, auto body shops, paint shops and paint contractors.

In the solvent recycling market, there are three types of vendors. Some companies like Clean Planet Chemical, can offer recycling technology and provide recycling service, and customers are charged for the recycled solvent. The other type is that companies like IST Pure, mainly take selling solvent recycling machines as their key business. The third type is that companies like Maratek Environmental can both provide service and sell machines.

Solvent recycling market has two types: “providing solvent recycling service” and “selling solvent recycling equipment”. According to that, there are three types of vendors. Some companies like Clean Planet Chemical, can offer recycling technology and provide recycling service, and customers are charged for the recycled solvent. The other type is that companies like IST Pure, mainly take selling solvent recycling machines as their key business. The third type is that companies like Maratek Environmental can both provide service and sell machines.

On the other hand, the global solvent recycling equipment market was valued about 943.97 million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 1075.02 million USD in 2022. The industry concentration of solvent recycling equipment market is relatively low. Maratek Environmental, IST Pure, CBG Technologies and Quanzhou Tianlong are the key players of the equipment market, with the total sales revenue share of 10.36% in 2016.

North America and Europe are the dominator of solvent recycling service and equipment market, and is estimated to maintain their leading positions in the next few years. In terms revenue, North America occupied about 45.19% share in service market and 33.30% share in equipment market, while Europe occupied about 34.43% share in service market and 31.40% share in equipment market.

The global Solvent Recycling market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Veolia

Clean Planet Chemical

CycleSolv

Tradebe

Clean Harbors

Nippon Refine

Shinko Organic Chemical Industry

Yang Linhong

Maratek Environmental

IST Pure

CBG Technologies

Quanzhou Tianlong

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

On-site Solvent Recycling

Off-site Solvent Recycling

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Printing Industry

Painting & Coating Industry

Oil & Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Solvent Recycling sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Solvent Recycling players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solvent Recycling are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Solvent Recycling Manufacturers

Solvent Recycling Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Solvent Recycling Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Solvent Recycling market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-solvent-recycling-sales-market-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com