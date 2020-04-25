EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Sodium Metabisulfite Market Report 2018
In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Sodium Metabisulfite market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Sodium Metabisulfite market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Sodium Metabisulfite for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA Sodium Metabisulfite market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Sodium Metabisulfite sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Solvay
INEOS Calabrian
Esseco
Kailong Chemical Technology
BASF
Metabisulphite Nusantara
ÅžiÅŸecam
Jiading Malu Chemical
Tian Chuang Chemical
Huizhong Chemical Industry
Yinqiao Technology
Rongjin Chemical
Sanxiang Chemical
JingMing Chemical
SanJiang Chemical
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Boyu Chemical
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Photo Grade
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Water Treatment
Pulp & Paper Industry
Textile Industry
Mining Industry
Construction Industry
Food Industry
Photographic Industry
Others
