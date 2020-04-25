Global Aseptic Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Aseptic Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aseptic Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aseptic IBC is a filling technique in which thermally sterilized liquid contents are packaged into previously sterilized containers. This ensures that both the product and the container which are being packaged are both sterile and safe for end-user consumption; due to this pharmaceutical as well as food & beverages industries find aseptic IBCs packaging specifically useful.

The global Aseptic Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aseptic Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aseptic Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

THIELMANN

SCHAFER Container Systems

Sealed Air Corporation

CDF Corporation

Kaucon

RULAND Engineering＆Consulting

HOYER

Black Forest Container Systems

TPS Rental Systems

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Greif

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Up to 200 Litres

200-400 Litres

400-700 Litres

700 -1000 Litres

1000 Litres and Above

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Paints, Inks, and Dyes

