Global Autotransfusion Systems (ATS) Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Autotransfusion Systems (ATS) Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Autotransfusion Systems (ATS) Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Autotransfusion System (ATS) is a sophisticated device with an exceptionally effective design that provides autologous blood during surgical procedures. Autotransfusion is a process wherein a person receives their own blood for a transfusion, instead of banked allogenic (separate-donor) blood. There are two main kinds of Autotransfusion: Blood can be autologous “pre-donated” (termed so despite “donation” not typically referring to giving to one’s self) before a surgery, or alternatively, it can be collected during and after the surgery using an intraoperative blood salvage device. The latter form of Autotransfusion is utilized in surgeries where there is expected a large volume blood loss.
This report focuses on Autotransfusion Systems (ATS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Autotransfusion Systems (ATS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BD (Bard)
LivaNova
Fresenius Kabi
Haemonetics
Medtronic
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Continuous Autotransfusion Systems
Discontinuous Autotransfusion Systems
Segment by Application
Cardiac Surgery
Non-Cardiac Surgery
