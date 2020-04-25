Global Bentonite Cat Litters Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Bentonite Cat Litters Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bentonite Cat Litters Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Natural bentonites occur in two main forms: Na-based and Ca-based. While Ca-bentonite is more common, Na-bentonite is a more effective binder. The advantage of bentonite in cat litters is that it will absorb several times its dry weight in liquid, and in doing so it expands as much as 15 times its original volume and at the same time forms clumps that can be scooped out without removing the rest of the litter. There is a lot of controversy about bentonite cat litter. Bentonite cat litters still exist on the market of cat litters, but they are gradually replaced by other natural cat litter.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Church & Dwight

Dr. Elsey’s

Mars Agway

Glinopererabotka

Pettex

KERAMOST

Green pet care

BESTSAFE

Indian Cat Litter Co

Kind Pet Products

Qingdao Kaineng Chemical

Inner Mongolia Haoao Pet Product

Zhuozhou City Haosen Renewable Resources

Yantai Meipeng Cat Litter Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sodium Bentonite Cat Litters

Calcium Bentonite Cat Litters

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

