Global Bentonite Cat Litters Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Bentonite Cat Litters Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bentonite Cat Litters Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Natural bentonites occur in two main forms: Na-based and Ca-based. While Ca-bentonite is more common, Na-bentonite is a more effective binder. The advantage of bentonite in cat litters is that it will absorb several times its dry weight in liquid, and in doing so it expands as much as 15 times its original volume and at the same time forms clumps that can be scooped out without removing the rest of the litter. There is a lot of controversy about bentonite cat litter. Bentonite cat litters still exist on the market of cat litters, but they are gradually replaced by other natural cat litter.
The global Bentonite Cat Litters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bentonite Cat Litters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bentonite Cat Litters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Church & Dwight
Dr. Elsey’s
Mars Agway
Glinopererabotka
Pettex
KERAMOST
Green pet care
BESTSAFE
Indian Cat Litter Co
Kind Pet Products
Qingdao Kaineng Chemical
Inner Mongolia Haoao Pet Product
Zhuozhou City Haosen Renewable Resources
Yantai Meipeng Cat Litter Products
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sodium Bentonite Cat Litters
Calcium Bentonite Cat Litters
Segment by Application
Online Sales
Offline Sales
