Global BOPET Packaging Films Market Research Report 2019

BoPET (biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate) is a polyester film made from stretched polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and is used for its high tensile strength, chemical and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas and aroma barrier properties, and electrical insulation.

The global BOPET Packaging Films market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on BOPET Packaging Films volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall BOPET Packaging Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Uflex Ltd

Toray Plastics

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Dupont Teijin Films

Jindal Poly Films

SRF Limited

Futamura Chemical

RETAL Industries

Fatra A.S.

Polyplex

Terphane LLC

JBF RAK LLC

Ester Industries

Garware Polyester

Chiripal Poly Films

Fuwei Films (Shan Dong)

Jiangsu Shuangxing

Jiangsu Xingye Polytech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thickness: ≤15 μm

Thickness: 15-30 μm

Thickness: 30-50 μm

Thickness: >50 μm

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Other

