Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cosmetic Grade Pigments refer to the pigment after special processing, it can reach the excipients added standards, no side effects on the human body, are used in facial make-up (like foundations, matte and blushers), eye make-up (such as eyeshadows and mascara) lip products, nail products and also hair color products.
The global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cosmetic Grade Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Grade Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Lanxess
Clariant
Huntsman
Sun Chemicals
Ferro
Kobo Products
Merck Group
Sensient Cosmetic
ECKART
Miyoshi Kasei
Nihon Koken Kogyo
CQV
Sudarshan
Neelikon
Shanghai Yipin Pigments
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Water-soluble Pigment
Oil-soluble Pigment
Segment by Application
Facial Make-Up
Lip Products
Eye Make-Up
Nail Products
Hair Color Products
