Global Dry Etch Systems Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Dry Etch Systems Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
An Dry Etch System shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using reaction gases (such as fluorocarbons, oxygen, chlorine, boron trichloride; sometimes with addition of nitrogen, argon, helium and other gases). There are three types of dry etching (e.g., plasma etching): chemical reactions (by using reactive plasma or gases), physical removal (generally by momentum transfer), and a combination of chemical reactions and physical removal. Common types of dry etching are reactive ion etchinging and deep reactive ion etching. The dry etching process typically etches directionally or anisotropically.
The global Dry Etch Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dry Etch Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dry Etch Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ULVAC
Hitachi High-Technologies
Plasma-Therm
SPTS Technologies
Samco Inc.
NAURA Microelectronics
Plasma Etch
YAC Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) Systems
Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE) Systems
Segment by Application
Semiconductor Industry
Medical Industry
Electronics & Microelectronics
Others
