Global Electric Dog Collars Market Research Report 2019

Electronic dog collar, also call e-collar and shock collar, is a special receiver collar that is used in conjunction with an electric dog fence. The electronic dog collar is specially formed with electronic parts that should be placed around the neck of the dog, and it can be controlled through a handheld remote.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PetSafe

Dogtra

Garmin

E-Collar Technologies

SportDOG

DogWatch

PAC Collars

D.T. Systems

Shenzhen WellTurn Technology

Shenzhen Jianfeng Electronic Pet Product

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Up to 300 Yard Range

300-500 Yard Range

500-800 Yard Range

800-1000 Yard Range

Others

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

