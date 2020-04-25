Global Electric Dog Collars Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Electric Dog Collars Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electric Dog Collars Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electronic dog collar, also call e-collar and shock collar, is a special receiver collar that is used in conjunction with an electric dog fence. The electronic dog collar is specially formed with electronic parts that should be placed around the neck of the dog, and it can be controlled through a handheld remote.
The global Electric Dog Collars market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Electric Dog Collars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Dog Collars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
PetSafe
Dogtra
Garmin
E-Collar Technologies
SportDOG
DogWatch
PAC Collars
D.T. Systems
Shenzhen WellTurn Technology
Shenzhen Jianfeng Electronic Pet Product
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Up to 300 Yard Range
300-500 Yard Range
500-800 Yard Range
800-1000 Yard Range
Others
Segment by Application
Online Sales
Offline Sales
