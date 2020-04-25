Global Feed Pellet Machines Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Feed Pellet Machines Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Feed Pellet Machines Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Feed Pellet Machine is an equipment mainly composed of feeder, modulator, pelleting machine as well as lubrication system etc.It is used for pelletizing feed raw materials into the fodders for ruminants, livestock, poultry, aquatic, etc.

This report focuses on Feed Pellet Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Feed Pellet Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CPM

GEA Group

Buhler

Buskirk Engineering

Skiold Holding

Agricon

Bliss Industries

ANDRITZ Group

Fragola spa

Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery

Double Crane Machinery

Anyang GEMCO Energy Machinery

Henan Zhengzhou Mining Machinery

Henan Zonstar-Richi Machinery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flat Die Feed Pellet Machine

Ring Die Feed Pellet Machine

Other

Segment by Application

Fodder Factory

Feeding Farm

Chinese Herbal Medicine Factory

Chemistry Industry

Other

