Global Fingerprint Powders Market Research Report 2019
Fingerprint powders are fine powders used in dusting for fingerprints by crime scene investigators and others in law enforcement. Powders develop fingerprints by preferential adhesion of fine particles to the deposited ridge details. The process of dusting for fingerprints involves various methods intended to get the particles of the powder to adhere to residue left by friction ridge skin on the fingers, palms, or feet.
The global Fingerprint Powders market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fingerprint Powders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fingerprint Powders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Safariland
SceneSafe
BVDA
Fisher Scientific
CSI Forensic Supply (formerly Kinderprint)
Arrowhead Forensics
Foster + Freeman
Technomaxx Forensics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Type
Conventional (Colorant and Base)
Magnetic (Colorant and Iron Shavings)
Fluorescent (Light Stimulated Colorant and Base)
By Color
Black Powder
Silver & Gray (Aluminum) Powder
White Powder
Others
Segment by Application
Government
Law Enforcements
Security Firms
Education Sector
Military
