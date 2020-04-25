Global General Purpose Resistors Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global General Purpose Resistors Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-general-purpose-resistors-market-research-report-2019
A resistor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that implements electrical resistance as a circuit element. In electronic circuits, resistors are used to reduce current flow, adjust signal levels, to divide voltages, bias active elements, and terminate transmission lines, among other uses. In this report, the general purpose resistors were counted, which mainly include Carbon Film, Metal Oxide Film and Metal Film Resistors.
The global General Purpose Resistors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on General Purpose Resistors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall General Purpose Resistors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Yageo
Xicon
KOA
Vishay
Ohmite
Parallax
TE
TT Electronics
Panasonic
Laird Performance Materials
Caddock
Viking Tech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Segment by Type
SMD Type
Through Hole Type
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Communication Equipment
Medical Equipment
Industry
Others
