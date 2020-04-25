Global Liquid Masking Film Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Liquid Masking Film Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Liquid Masking Film Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Liquid masking film is the complete peelable coatings liquid mask which offers temporary as well as long term protection against moisture, corrosive gases, and other contaminations. A liquid is applied by spray form dry skin-tight plastic film which are peelable causing no damaged to the substrate. Liquid masking film is a liquid applied to a surface which does not require painting and offers protection for hours. Liquid masking film is moisture resistance, readily peelable, highly comfortable to stretch, adhere to curves, and economical.
The global Liquid Masking Film market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Liquid Masking Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Masking Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
DW Davies
Colad
Parafix Tapes & Conversions
Hitachi Chemical
Pro-Pack Materials
Corydon
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Glass
Metal
Plastic
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Building & Construction
Electricals & Electronics
Medical Equipments
Shipping & Logistics
Military
Marine
Others
