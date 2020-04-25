Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market status and forecast, categorizes the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Lithium nickel cobalt manganese Oxide short form: NMC (NCM, CMN, CNM, MNC, MCN similar with different metal combinations) is kind of anode materials, which is mainly used to manufacture energy cells or power cells. This materials combines the lithium cobalt oxide is known for its high specific energy but poor stability; lithium manganese oxide has the benefit of forming a spinel structure to achieve low internal resistance but offers a low specific energy. Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide combining the metals enhances each other strengths.
Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide is a major cathode material of lithium battery, and it accounts for about 45% market share of cathode material of lithium battery in the world. It combines advantage of lithium manganese oxide, lithium nickel oxide, lithium cobalt oxide, such as security, high power capacity, stability, etc.
Global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide will increase to 75610 MT in 2015 from 21031 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 29.53% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide in China will increase from 5303 MT in 2010 to 27997 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average demand growth of 40.19% in the coming five years.
China, Japan and Korea, accounting for 87.5% production share in 2014, are three main producing countries which dominant not only lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide, but also cathode material, even lithium battery. Umicore, NICHIA CORPORATION, L&F, Shanshan Advanced Materials are the main lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers in the world.
Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced battery materials for small mobile devices at first. With the Promoting the development and using of new energy by countries, battery materias for EV of Large-scale LIB grows quickly in recent years, and will be the main development tendency.
Compared with foreign giants, lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.
We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The major players covered in this report
Umicore
NICHIA CORPORATION
Tanaka Chemical
L&F
3M
TODA KOGYO CORP
BASF
AGC SEIMI CHEMICA
Shanshan Advanced Materials
Jinhe New materials
CEC
Xiamen Tungsten
Tianli
Easpring Material Technology
Kelong NewEnergy
Tianjiao Technology
Changyuan Lico
STL
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
NMC111
NMC532
NMC442
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Notebook
Tablet PC
Portable power
Electric tool
Electric bicycle
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Manufacturers
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
