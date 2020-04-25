Global Magnetic Fingerprint Powders Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Magnetic Fingerprint Powders Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnetic Fingerprint Powders Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Magnetic Fingerprint Powders consist of colorants wrapped around iron filings. They are applied with the use of a magnet embedded inside a plastic or non-ferrous metal wand which attracts the filings and creates a clump or ball of powder. When the iron fillings are “rubbed” over the print surface, the colorant is deposited as it comes into contact with the oily residue. This process develops the image with little or no abrasive contact to the residue thus making magnetic-based powders ideal for more delicate type evidence. They are designed to work on some porous surfaces and non-porous surfaces like plastic, Styrofoam, rubber, etc.
The global Magnetic Fingerprint Powders market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Magnetic Fingerprint Powders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnetic Fingerprint Powders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SceneSafe
Safariland
Fisher Scientific
BVDA
CSI Forensic Supply (Kinderprint)
Arrowhead Forensics
Foster + Freeman
Technomaxx Forensics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Black Powder
Silver & Gray (Aluminum) Powder
White Powder
Others
Segment by Application
Government
Law Enforcements
Security Firms
Education Sector
Military
