Global Magnetic Fingerprint Powders Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Magnetic Fingerprint Powders Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnetic Fingerprint Powders Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Magnetic Fingerprint Powders consist of colorants wrapped around iron filings. They are applied with the use of a magnet embedded inside a plastic or non-ferrous metal wand which attracts the filings and creates a clump or ball of powder. When the iron fillings are “rubbed” over the print surface, the colorant is deposited as it comes into contact with the oily residue. This process develops the image with little or no abrasive contact to the residue thus making magnetic-based powders ideal for more delicate type evidence. They are designed to work on some porous surfaces and non-porous surfaces like plastic, Styrofoam, rubber, etc.

This report focuses on Magnetic Fingerprint Powders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnetic Fingerprint Powders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SceneSafe

Safariland

Fisher Scientific

BVDA

CSI Forensic Supply (Kinderprint)

Arrowhead Forensics

Foster + Freeman

Technomaxx Forensics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Black Powder

Silver & Gray (Aluminum) Powder

White Powder

Others

Segment by Application

Government

Law Enforcements

Security Firms

Education Sector

Military

