Global Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Research Report 2019

Global Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) characterized by the presence of a double bond three atoms away from the terminal methyl group in their chemical structure. The three types of omega-3 fatty acids involved in human physiology are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), found in plant oils, and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), both commonly found in marine oils. Sources of marine omega?3 fatty acids EPA and DHA include fatty fish (such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, herring), shellfish, and marine algae.

The global Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids market is expected to grow during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DSM

BASF

Pelagia (EPAX)

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

KD Pharma Group

GC Rieber Oils

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Orkla Health

LYSI

OLVEA Fish Oils

Hofseth BioCare

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

Maruha Nichiro Foods

Solutex

Bioprocess Algae

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Marine Animals Source

Marine Plant Source

Segment by Application

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Others

