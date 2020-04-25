Global Mooring Ropes Market Research Report 2019
Mooring rope is the ropes used by tankers and cargo vessels, cruise ships and ferries, tug and salvage operators, offshore oil and gas contractors, naval ships and port authorities.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Katradis
Marlow
Dynamica
EuroFibers
Jimmy Green Marine
Lankhorst Ropes
Garware Technical Fibers
HaiFeng Rope
BAOYING YILIYUAN Rope and Net
Jiangsu Kaiheng Rope
YangZhou JuShen Rope Cable
Teijin Aramid
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Nylon
Polyester
Polyester Fiber
Polypropylene
Segment by Application
Mooring
Anchoring
Others
