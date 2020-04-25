Global Single-use Endoscopes Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Single-use Endoscopes Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Single-use Endoscopes Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An endoscopy (looking inside) is used in medicine to look inside the body. The endoscopy procedure uses an endoscope to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body. Unlike many other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ. Single-use Endoscopes are better in protecting against cross-contamination than reusable endoscopes.

The global Single-use Endoscopes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Single-use Endoscopes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Single-use Endoscopes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KARL STORZ

Ambu

Boston Scientific

Parburch Medical

Flexicare Medical

Olympus

CONMED

Richard Wolf

Medtronic

B. Braun

Optimum Technologies

Integrated Endoscopy

Arthrex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Laparoscope

Arthroscope

Cystoscope

Gynecological Endoscope

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital & Clinic

ASCs

Others

