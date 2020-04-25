Global SMD Thick Film Resistors Market Research Report 2019
Global SMD Thick Film Resistors Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thin and thick film resistors are the most common types in the market. They are characterized by a resistive layer on a ceramic base. Although their appearance might be very similar, their properties and manufacturing process are very different. The naming originates from the different layer thicknesses. Thin film has a thickness in the order of 0.1 micrometer or smaller, while thick film is around thousands time thicker. However, the main difference is method the resistive film is applied onto the substrate. Thin film resistors have a metallic film that is vacuum deposited on an insulating substrate. Thick film resistors are produced by firing a special paste onto the substrate. The paste is a mixture of glass and metal oxides. Thin film is more accurate, has a better temperature coefficient and is more stable. It therefore competes with other technologies that feature high precision, such as wire wound or bulk metal foil. On the other hand, thick film is preferred for applications where these high requirements are not critical since prices are much lower. This report studies the Thick Film Resistors market. This report studies the SMD type Thick Film Resistors.
Since February 2017, many Taiwanese have adjusted the prices of thick film resistors from time to time, leading to a very chaotic market for thick film resistors. The main reasons for the increase in prices are as follows: continuous rise of raw materials and packaging materials, improvement of environmental protection requirements, and continuous increase in labor costs etc.
The global SMD Thick Film Resistors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on SMD Thick Film Resistors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SMD Thick Film Resistors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Yageo
Ta-I Technology Co., Ltd
KOA
Vishay
Ralec Electronics Corp.
Walsin Technology Corporation
Fenghua Advanced Technology
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Panasonic
Uni Ohm
Rohm Co., Ltd.
Tateyama Kagaku Industry Co., Ltd.
Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG)
Ever Ohms Technology Co., Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Segment by Type
by Size
0402 mm
0603 mm
1005 mm
0201 mm
Others
by Tolerance
1% Tolerance
2% Tolerance
5% Tolerance
Others
by Power Rating
＜125 MW
125-250 MW
＞250 MW
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications
Automotive and Energy
Industrial and Medical
Others
