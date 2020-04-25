Global SMD Thin Film Resistors Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global SMD Thin Film Resistors Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global SMD Thin Film Resistors Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report focuses on SMD type Thin-Film Resistors market.
The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance values. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance value by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance value. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used.
Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls.
The global SMD Thin Film Resistors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on SMD Thin Film Resistors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SMD Thin Film Resistors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Vishay
KOA
Susumu
Cyntec
Viking Tech
Panasonic
Yageo
Walsin Technology
Bourns
TE Connectivity
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Ta-I Technology
Uniohm
Ralec Electronics
Ever Ohms
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Segment by Type
by Size
0402 mm
0603 mm
0805 mm
1206 mm
1210 mm
2010 mm
Others
by Tolerance
Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance
0.1% Tolerance
1% Tolerance
Others
by Power Rating
＜125 MW
125-250 MW
＞250 MW
Others
Segment by Application
Instrumentation
Medical Equipment
Automotive Electronics
Communication Device
Others
