Global Specialty Resistors Market Research Report 2019

The specialty resistors in this report include Current Sense Resistors and Ultra-High-Resistance Chip Resistors. Current-sensing resistors are well-suited for current monitoring, current limiting, and motor control, including in power supplies, inverters, and computer hard-disk drive, and have been designed to operate in applications with the leading Current Sense Amplifiers. ultra-high-resistance (33 MΩ to 100 GΩ) chip resistors that offer tolerances as tight as ±10%.

This report focuses on Specialty Resistors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Resistors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bourns

Caddock

CTS

Johanson

Kamaya

KOA Speer

Ohmite

Panasonic

ROHM

Susumu

TT Electroncis

Vishay

Walsin

Yageo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Segment by Type

SMD Type

Through Hole Type

Segment by Application

Avionics, Military and Space

Automobile Industry

Industrial & Medical

Network Infrastructure Equipment

Consumer Electronics

Others

