Global Sputter Coating Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Sputter Coating Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sputter Coating Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Sputter Coating market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sputter Coating market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Sputter coating in scanning electron microscopy is a sputter deposition process to cover a specimen with a thin layer of conducting material, typically a metal, such as a gold/palladium (Au/Pd) alloy. A conductive coating is needed to prevent charging of a specimen with an electron beam in conventional SEM mode (high vacuum, high voltage). While metal coatings are also useful for increasing signal to noise ratio (heavy metals are good secondary electron emitters), they are of inferior quality when X-ray spectroscopy is employed. For this reason when using X-ray spectroscopy a carbon coating is preferred.

Sputter Coating demand market has a huge space, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share. And Developing Countries such as China India will growth fast in the few years.

The sputter coating market is being driven by the application of coating in electronics devices and semiconductors. The restraining factor affecting the market includes high overall cost of sputter coating due to added cost of different batches during in-line production and fluctuations in raw material prices. Improving the visibility of the technology by educating customers and use of sputter coating technique implementation for other application, along with rise in demand for high quality sputter coated components in semiconductor, solar, medical and telecommunication fields are the key growth opportunities for players in the market.

Electronics and semiconductor sector represent the major application for the sputter coating technology. The sputter coating technique is profoundly used for metal deposition on silicon wafer for electronic circuit generation in semiconductor devices. The coating done by sputtering is used to improve data storage capacity of the memory devices such as CDs, DVDs, memory card, hard disk drive and to enhance the image quality of display devices used in consumer electronics such as LCDs, Smart phones, tablets, laptops, and others.

Each of the sputter coating manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, major sputter coating manufacturers keep keening on expanding their sputter coating sales. To achieve better sales business, sputter coating manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructures every year.

The global Sputter Coating market is valued at 6010 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Materion

ULVAC

JX Nippon Mining & Metal

Heraeus

Honeywell

Umicore

Praxair

Tosoh SMD

Soleras Advanced Coatings

China Rare Metal Material

Jiangyin Entret Coating Technology

GRIKIN

