Global Ultramarine Pink Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Ultramarine Pink Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ultramarine Pink Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ultramarine Pink, a very clean and bright pink pigment manufactured to exceptionally high standards of purity that is very versatile due to its ability to disperse in both oil and water.
The global Ultramarine Pink market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ultramarine Pink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultramarine Pink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ferro
Holliday Pigments
Dominion Colour Corporation
Shanghai Yipin Pigments
Kobo Products
Nubiola
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cosmetic Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Plastics
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Artists’ Color
Coatings
Other
