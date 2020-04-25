Global Urethane Sheet Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Urethane Sheet Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Urethane Sheet Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Urethane Sheet refers to the polyurethane sandwich board made entirely of PU or composite formed by PU and color steel plate, which is mainly used for external insulation system of industrial and civil buildings, and has become the most widely used product system of PU at present.

The global Urethane Sheet market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Urethane Sheet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Urethane Sheet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Plan Tech, Inc

Universal Urethane Products

Acrotech

Unicast Engineered Urethane Products

Dunham Rubber & Belting

ePlastics

Bailey-Parks Urethane, Incorporated

American Eagle Manufacturing

Watts Urethane Products

Polynyl Plastics (Aust) Pty Ltd

ASGCO

Custom Urethane Molding Company

PSI Urethanes

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Black

Red

Nature

Segment by Application

Industrial Building

Civil Construction

