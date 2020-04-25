Global Wafer Probers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Wafer Probers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wafer Probers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A wafer prober is a system used for handling the wafer to make contact in the designated position on the device. In the semiconductor development and manufacturing process, test signals from a measuring instrument or tester are transmitted to individual devices on a wafer probe needle or a probe card and the signals are then returned from the device.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Micronics Japan (MJC)

FormFactor

Technoprobe

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Hprobe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

Advantest

Will Technology

TSE

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fully Automatic Probers

Semi-automatic Probers

Segment by Application

Microelectronics & Semiconductor Production

Medical & Bio Medical Assemblies

Photovoltaic Device

RF Electronics

Others

