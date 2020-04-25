United States Electric Vehicle AC Charging Station Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Electric Vehicle AC Charging Station market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Electric Vehicle AC Charging Station market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Electric Vehicle AC Charging Station in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Electric Vehicle AC Charging Station market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Electric Vehicle AC Charging Station sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

GE

Schneider

AeroVironment

ChargePoint

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions

ABB

Aker Wade

Eaton

Car Charging

Chargemaster

ClipperCreek

Delta Electronics

Siemens

Hitachi

Legrand

Leviton

NARI Group Corporation

Ten Sources Solar Electircity Limited

Shenzhen SETEC Power

Beijing New Energy Technology

Greentechy (China) industrial

Green Energy Technology of China

EV Chargings(Shanghai) Technology

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Floor-Standing Station

Wall-Mounted Station

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Charging

Public Charging

Commercial Charging

