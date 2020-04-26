Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Agriculture robots &drones are the advanced machinery used in the farming so as to improve the efficiency of the work. During last few years, there is a significant increase in the use of the advanced technological equipment in commercial use for organic farming. They are used in crop rows to identify the weeds and remove the unwanted plants and insects. Next generation robotic implements are in the initial stage of commercial deployment. Advancement in robotics and development in the drone systems has led to the introduction of the advanced agricultural robots which will minimize the labor cost. It is expected that in near future this technology will completely transform the agricultural sector.

The global Agriculture Robots & Drones market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agriculture Robots & Drones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture Robots & Drones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Robotics

AeroVironment

Case IH

Concern Tractor Plants

Deere & Company

Delair Tech

DeLaval

DJI

Draganflyer

Festo

Harvest Automation

Iseki & Co., Ltd

KC Drone

Kinov

Lely

Mahindra Group

Microdrones

Parrot

PrecisionHawk

SICK

SwarmFarm Robotics

Syngenta

Xaircraft

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by UAV/Drones Type

Multi-Rotor

Fixed-Wings

by Robots Type

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking Robot

Segment by Application

Dairy Farms

Organic Farming

Fresh Fruit Harvesting

Crop Protection

Seeding

Nurseries

Data Mapping

Other

