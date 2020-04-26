Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Antibiotic Resistance Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Antibiotic Resistance Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Antibiotic are medicines that are used to prevent various bacterial infections and antibiotic resistance is the inability of a microorganism to withstand the effects of an antibiotic. It is a specific type of drug resistance. These bacteria may infect humans and animals body, and the infections they cause are harder to treat than those caused by non-resistant bacteria. Hence, antibiotic resistance leads to higher medical costs and increased mortality.
This report focuses on Antibiotic Resistance volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antibiotic Resistance market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Allergan
AmpliPhi Biosciences
BioVersys GmbH
Macrolide Pharmaceuticals
Melinta Therapeutics
Merck
Nabriva Therapeutics
Nemesis Bioscience
Phage Technologies S.A
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
The Medicines Company
TPfizer
Westway Health
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Disease
Urinary Tract Infection
Intra-Abdominal Infections
Blood Stream Infections
Clostridium Difficile Infections
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections
Bacterial Pneumonia
By Pathogen
Carbapenem-Resistant
Methicillin-Resistant
Penicillin-Non-Susceptible
Cephalosporin-Resistant
Tetracycline-Resistant
Vancomycin-Resistant
Ampicillin-Resistant
Segment by Application
Oxazolidinones
Lipoglycopeptides
Tetracyclines
Cephalosporins
Combination therapies
Other
