Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Research Report 2019

Antibiotic are medicines that are used to prevent various bacterial infections and antibiotic resistance is the inability of a microorganism to withstand the effects of an antibiotic. It is a specific type of drug resistance. These bacteria may infect humans and animals body, and the infections they cause are harder to treat than those caused by non-resistant bacteria. Hence, antibiotic resistance leads to higher medical costs and increased mortality.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allergan

AmpliPhi Biosciences

BioVersys GmbH

Macrolide Pharmaceuticals

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck

Nabriva Therapeutics

Nemesis Bioscience

Phage Technologies S.A

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

The Medicines Company

TPfizer

Westway Health

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Disease

Urinary Tract Infection

Intra-Abdominal Infections

Blood Stream Infections

Clostridium Difficile Infections

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections

Bacterial Pneumonia

By Pathogen

Carbapenem-Resistant

Carbapenem-Resistant

Methicillin-Resistant

Carbapenem-Resistant

Penicillin-Non-Susceptible

Cephalosporin-Resistant

Tetracycline-Resistant

Vancomycin-Resistant

Ampicillin-Resistant

Segment by Application

Oxazolidinones

Lipoglycopeptides

Tetracyclines

Cephalosporins

Combination therapies

Other

