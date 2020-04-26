In this report, the Global Bandsaw Blade Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bandsaw Blade Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A bandsaw blade is a long band of metal with sharp teeth on one side that stretches between two or more wheels on the tool, capable of making many cuts with precision and speed.

Band saw blades play an important role in many fields.The huge downstream demand drives the trade and production of band saw blades.Its main markets are in Europe and North America.After sweeping Europe, North America, the asia-pacific region also has a strong procurement market.Europe is the region that consumes the most bandsaw blades, with a revenue share of more than 40 percent in 2019.

The global Bandsaw Blade market was valued at 1846.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2354.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bandsaw Blade volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bandsaw Blade market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Bandsaw Blade in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bandsaw Blade manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AMADA

WIKUS

LENOX

BAHCO

DOALL

Benxi Tool

EBERLE

Robert Rontgen

Bichamp

Starrett

M. K. Morse

Simonds International

SMG

Dalian Bi-Metal

Dsspc-sanda

TCJY

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Segment by Type

High Speed Steel Bandsaw Blade

Carbide Tipped Bandsaw Blade

Other

High speed steel band saw blades accounted for nearly 70 percent of the global market in 2018.

Segment by Application

Ferrous Metallurgy Industry

Machining

Automobile Industry

Aviation

Other

Band saw blades are mainly used in four fields in the market, ferrous metallurgy industry, processing industry, automobile industry and aviation industry. In 2019, ferrous metallurgy industry is the most widely used industry, accounting for 30% of the market share in 2018.

