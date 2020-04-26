Global Bandsaw Blade Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Bandsaw Blade Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bandsaw Blade Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A bandsaw blade is a long band of metal with sharp teeth on one side that stretches between two or more wheels on the tool, capable of making many cuts with precision and speed.
Band saw blades play an important role in many fields.The huge downstream demand drives the trade and production of band saw blades.Its main markets are in Europe and North America.After sweeping Europe, North America, the asia-pacific region also has a strong procurement market.Europe is the region that consumes the most bandsaw blades, with a revenue share of more than 40 percent in 2019.
The global Bandsaw Blade market was valued at 1846.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2354.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Bandsaw Blade market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bandsaw Blade market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Segment by Type
High Speed Steel Bandsaw Blade
Carbide Tipped Bandsaw Blade
Other
High speed steel band saw blades accounted for nearly 70 percent of the global market in 2018.
Segment by Application
Ferrous Metallurgy Industry
Machining
Automobile Industry
Aviation
Other
Band saw blades are mainly used in four fields in the market, ferrous metallurgy industry, processing industry, automobile industry and aviation industry. In 2019, ferrous metallurgy industry is the most widely used industry, accounting for 30% of the market share in 2018.
