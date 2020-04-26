Global Brik Shape Aseptic Packaging Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Brik Shape Aseptic Packaging Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Brik Shape Aseptic Packaging Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Aseptic packaging is a process whereby the product and the package are sterilised separately and brought together in a sterile environment. Aseptic packaging is often called ‘drink boxes’ and it allows perishable food products to be transported and stored without refrigeration for up to six months or more. It is used for foods such as milk and dairy products, puddings, fruit and vegetable juice, soups, sauces and products with particulates can be stored in aseptic packaging.
Geographically, Asia-Pacifi occupied 39.13% of the sales volume market in 2018. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 28.63% and 11.97% of the global total industry.
The global Brik Shape Aseptic Packaging market was valued at 13680 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 16960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Brik Shape Aseptic Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Brik Shape Aseptic Packaging market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Tetra Pak
SIG
Elopak
Greatview
Xinjufeng Pack
Coesia IPI
Skylong
Likang
Bihai
Jielong Yongfa
Pulisheng
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
<250ml
250-500ml
>500ml
The type <250ml of brik shape aseptic packaging holds 23% market share in 2018.
In 2018, the type 250-500ml of brik sseptic packaging’s market share is over 60 percent, and it will be the main type in the whole market in the next years.
The type>500ml of brik shape aseptic packaging takes only 16% market share in 2018.
Segment by Application
Dairy
Beverage & Drinks
Others
Dairy holds the most of market share of brik shape aseptic packaging over 60 percent in 2018.
Beverge and drinks occupy 28% market share of brik shape aseptic packaging in 2018.
