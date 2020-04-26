In this report, the Global Cannabis Packaging Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cannabis Packaging Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cannabis-packaging-market-research-report-2019



Cannabis packaging is the method for taking cannabis, and it can be split into rigid and flexible packaging.

Cannabis Packaging have wide range of applications, such as Medical Use, Recreational Use, etc. And Recreational Use was the most widely used area which took up about 50.9% of the global total in 2018.

The global Cannabis Packaging market is valued at 171.1 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 587.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cannabis Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabis Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kush Supply Co.

J.L.Clark

KAYA Packaging

Impak

Funksac

Dymapak

Pollen Gear

N2 Packaging Systems

Green Rush Packaging

ABC Packaging Direct

Segment by Regions

USA

Segment by Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Rigid packaging obtains 23.3 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Flexible packaging takes 76.7% market share in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

Segment by Application

Medical Use

Recreational Use

Others

Medical use occupies 41.5% market share of cannabis packaging in 2018, while it will increase fast in the coming years.

The market share of recreational use is 50.9 percent in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cannabis-packaging-market-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com