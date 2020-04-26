Global Cannabis Packaging Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Cannabis Packaging Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cannabis Packaging Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cannabis packaging is the method for taking cannabis, and it can be split into rigid and flexible packaging.
Cannabis Packaging have wide range of applications, such as Medical Use, Recreational Use, etc. And Recreational Use was the most widely used area which took up about 50.9% of the global total in 2018.
The global Cannabis Packaging market was valued at 171.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 587.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Cannabis Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cannabis Packaging market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Kush Supply Co.
J.L.Clark
KAYA Packaging
Impak
Funksac
Dymapak
Pollen Gear
N2 Packaging Systems
Green Rush Packaging
ABC Packaging Direct
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Rigid packaging obtains 23.3 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.
Flexible packaging takes 76.7% market share in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.
Segment by Application
Medical Use
Recreational Use
Others
Medical use occupies 41.5% market share of cannabis packaging in 2018, while it will increase fast in the coming years.
The market share of recreational use is 50.9 percent in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.
