In this report, the Global Cannabis Packaging Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cannabis Packaging Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cannabis packaging is the method for taking cannabis, and it can be split into rigid and flexible packaging.

Cannabis Packaging have wide range of applications, such as Medical Use, Recreational Use, etc. And Recreational Use was the most widely used area which took up about 50.9% of the global total in 2018.

The global Cannabis Packaging market was valued at 171.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 587.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Cannabis Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cannabis Packaging market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Kush Supply Co.

J.L.Clark

KAYA Packaging

Impak

Funksac

Dymapak

Pollen Gear

N2 Packaging Systems

Green Rush Packaging

ABC Packaging Direct

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Rigid packaging obtains 23.3 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Flexible packaging takes 76.7% market share in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

Segment by Application

Medical Use

Recreational Use

Others

Medical use occupies 41.5% market share of cannabis packaging in 2018, while it will increase fast in the coming years.

The market share of recreational use is 50.9 percent in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

