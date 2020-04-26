Global Cranberry Extracts Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Cranberry Extracts market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cranberry Extracts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cranberry-extracts-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025
Cranberry contains proanthocyanidins, also known as proanthocyanidins or condensed tannins, which are few of the other fruits and vegetables, making it impossible for bacteria to adhere to the growth of the human body, thereby reducing the probability of acquired infections. Improves atherosclerosis, restores elasticity, prevents multiple arterial blood flow from cardiovascular disease, and significantly improves outcomes. Cranberry’s vitamin C, iron, antioxidants, and proanthocyanidins are abundant to prevent cell damage while maintaining cell health and vitality, leaving skin soft and rosy.
Cranberries have long been cherished for their nutritional and medicinal properties. Dating back to the 17th century, cranberries were used to relieve stomach ailments, liver problems and bowel disorders. Today, cranberry products are most frequently used to help the body manage symptoms of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).
Globally, Cranberries are planted in North America. USA and Canada are the major source of Cranberries. Also, supply of Cranberries is quite concentrated with Atoka, Ocean Spray and several other US company taking dominant share in the market. The market of Cranberries extracts is concentrated, with Indena, Nexira, Naturex, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals, Diana Food, Biosfered, Zhejiang Jianfeng Health, Hunan Huacheng and Jiaherb as the major suppliers. Herbal medicine manufacturers are its main customers, which is also the most value added sector in the industry chain. Major suppliers are from France and USA, which has long history supplying Cranberries extracts to the market. Chinese suppliers offer products at much lower price, and the products has been founded growing popular in North America.
In 2018, the global Cranberry Extracts market size was 96 million US$ and is forecast to 120.2 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cranberry Extracts.
This study researches the market size of Cranberry Extracts, presents the global Cranberry Extracts sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
This report focuses on the key data information of Cranberry Extracts in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Cranberry Extracts for each region and countries in each region.
For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.
This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Indena
Nexira
Naturex
Bio-Botanica
Maypro
Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals
Diana Food
Biosfered
Zhejiang Jianfeng Health
Hunan Huacheng
Jiaherb
Market Segment by Product Type
Cranberry Liquid Extract
Cranberry Powder Extract
Market Segment by Application
Health Care Industry
Food & Cosmetics
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Cranberry Extracts status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Cranberry Extracts manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cranberry Extracts are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cranberry-extracts-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Cranberry Extracts market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Cranberry Extracts markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Cranberry Extracts Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Cranberry Extracts market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Cranberry Extracts market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Cranberry Extracts manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Cranberry Extracts Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com