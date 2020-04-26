In this report, the Global Cranberry Extracts market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cranberry Extracts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cranberry-extracts-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025



Cranberry contains proanthocyanidins, also known as proanthocyanidins or condensed tannins, which are few of the other fruits and vegetables, making it impossible for bacteria to adhere to the growth of the human body, thereby reducing the probability of acquired infections. Improves atherosclerosis, restores elasticity, prevents multiple arterial blood flow from cardiovascular disease, and significantly improves outcomes. Cranberry’s vitamin C, iron, antioxidants, and proanthocyanidins are abundant to prevent cell damage while maintaining cell health and vitality, leaving skin soft and rosy.

Cranberries have long been cherished for their nutritional and medicinal properties. Dating back to the 17th century, cranberries were used to relieve stomach ailments, liver problems and bowel disorders. Today, cranberry products are most frequently used to help the body manage symptoms of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).

Globally, Cranberries are planted in North America. USA and Canada are the major source of Cranberries. Also, supply of Cranberries is quite concentrated with Atoka, Ocean Spray and several other US company taking dominant share in the market. The market of Cranberries extracts is concentrated, with Indena, Nexira, Naturex, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals, Diana Food, Biosfered, Zhejiang Jianfeng Health, Hunan Huacheng and Jiaherb as the major suppliers. Herbal medicine manufacturers are its main customers, which is also the most value added sector in the industry chain. Major suppliers are from France and USA, which has long history supplying Cranberries extracts to the market. Chinese suppliers offer products at much lower price, and the products has been founded growing popular in North America.

In 2018, the global Cranberry Extracts market size was 96 million US$ and is forecast to 120.2 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cranberry Extracts.

This study researches the market size of Cranberry Extracts, presents the global Cranberry Extracts sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Cranberry Extracts in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Cranberry Extracts for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Indena

Nexira

Naturex

Bio-Botanica

Maypro

Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals

Diana Food

Biosfered

Zhejiang Jianfeng Health

Hunan Huacheng

Jiaherb

Market Segment by Product Type

Cranberry Liquid Extract

Cranberry Powder Extract

Market Segment by Application

Health Care Industry

Food & Cosmetics

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cranberry Extracts status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cranberry Extracts manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cranberry Extracts are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cranberry-extracts-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Cranberry Extracts market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Cranberry Extracts markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Cranberry Extracts Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Cranberry Extracts market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Cranberry Extracts market

Challenges to market growth for Global Cranberry Extracts manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Cranberry Extracts Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com