Global Disposable Straw Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Disposable Straw market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Disposable Straw market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Disposable Straw is a small pipe that allows its user to more conveniently consume a beverage. A thin tube of paper, plastic (such as polypropylene and polylactic acid), by placing one end in the mouth and the other in the beverage.

In the industry, Pacli profits most in 2018 and recent years, while Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) and Soton ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.62%, 11.81% and 10.13% in 2018.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

In 2018, the global Disposable Straw market size was 366 million US$ and is forecast to 636.4 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Disposable Straw.

This study researches the market size of Disposable Straw, presents the global Disposable Straw sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Disposable Straw in key regions like China, UK, North America, Japan and Indonesia, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Disposable Straw for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark)

Soton

Nippon Straw

PT. Strawland

Canada Brown Eco Products

Okstraw

Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products

Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging

GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

Austraw Pty Ltd

B & B Straw Pack

TIPI Straws

Vegware

R&M Plastic Products

Aleco Straws

Wow Plastics Inc.

Biopac

Market Segment by Product Type

Disposable Paper Straw

Disposable Plastic Straw

Disposable Paper Straw’s market share is below half of the market share in 2018, but it will be the main product from 2019 to 2025.

Disposable Plastic Straw now occupies the most market share of 51% in 2018, but with a negative CAGR it will reduce rapidly.

Market Segment by Application

Hotels

Bars & Lounges

Cafes

Restaurants & Motels

Others

Hotels obtain about 17% market share of Disposable Straw in 2018.

Bars & Lounges hold over 20% market share of Disposable Straw in 2018.

Cafes take over 20% market share of Disposable Straw in 2018 with 5.5% CAGR

Restaurants & Motels have around 15% market share of Disposable Straw in 2018.

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Disposable Straw status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Disposable Straw manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disposable Straw are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

